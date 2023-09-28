Wife of Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof opens up on life at Old Trafford

The holy grail of the Premier League is where most players across the globe aspire to end up playing their football.

Glitz and glamour, coupled with a handsome wage await in England’s top division, particularly if you are fortunate enough to end up at Manchester United.

Victor Lindelof made the switch from Benfica in 2017 and has played over 200 times for United during his stay, so far.

Lindelof has won domestic and European titles over his six year spell and he isn’t the only Lindelof to pick up an award since his arrival.

Victor’s wife Maja has been voted as the hottest Premier League WAG by The Sun, and has recently offered a glimpse into the life as the partner of a United star, in her Swedish podcast, Livet Pa Laktaren (Life in the Stands).

As reported by The Daily Star, Maja opened up on the cost to rent a players box at Old Trafford, labelling the price as “disgusting”.

“Here (in Manchester) the players have the option to rent a box and I’m not even going to tell you for how much but a disgusting amount of money,” she says.

The cost of box at the Theatre of Dreams ranges between £24,000 and £81,600 a season but despite the eye-watering price, Maja insists she enjoys her time in the famous old ground.

“But having a box is wonderful because you have your own waiter,” she added.

Additionally, Maja claims that any player without a box at the club is in for a hard time and open to some stick from their teammates.

“If you don’t buy one you’re considered to be a loser,” she said.

Maja’s next opportunity to use the facilities at Old Trafford will be on Saturday afternoon as Crystal Palace travel to Manchester for the second time in five days.

Lindelof is in line for another start as United look to get up to speed after a slow start to the campaign.