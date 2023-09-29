Amad Diallo hints at imminent return to training after pre-season injury



While the results are showing improvement with back-to-back wins and clean sheets, the injury crisis at Manchester United is worsening by the day.

The defence, in particular, is reeling under the weight of long-term absentees and two more have joined the list adding to the headache of manager Erik ten Hag.

Already the club is without three of their top four full-backs and now loan signing Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out of action till the next international break.

United’s injury nightmare

Raphael Varane, who just made a comeback from injury, will not be having his usual partner Lisandro Martinez as the Argentine has suffered a recurrence of the foot injury he suffered last season.

While things are turning dire at the back, up front it is a different scene. On Friday, the club announced that Antony would be returning to the first-team squad which the manager confirmed during the pre-match press conference.

Now, it seems Amad Diallo is also closing in on a return to training with the winger writing on social media, “The return is soon.”

📸 – Amad Diallo on Snapchat. “the return is soon🫱🏿‍🫲🏾💪🏾” pic.twitter.com/2Hy2RqHjTb — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) September 29, 2023

Ten Hag likes the left-footed player profile on the right wing and that is why he often selects Antony there despite his struggles as he can fulfill the manager’s exact tactical demands better than a right-footed winger.

With Jadon Sancho also out of the equation currently, the Dutchman has tried playing Facundo Pellistri there. The Uruguayan has worked hard, but is not quite the readymade product yet.

Amad nearing return to training

The Ivory Coast international will be a welcome addition to the squad and as per SportBible, the 21-year-old is “expected to make a full return to training after the October international break.”

Amad had enjoyed a fantastic season out on loan at Championship side Sunderland last season, where he single-handedly dragged the Black Cats to the Championship play-off semifinals.

He was adjudged to their Young Player of the Season and there was a lot of demand for his services in the summer, which United rebuffed as Ten Hag wanted to give the youngster a chance in the first-team.

However, an injury suffered during pre-season meant he has missed a lot of action with a possible surgery having taken place to fix the problem.

