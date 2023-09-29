Arsenal devise clever tactic to beat Manchester United to Ivan Toney’s signing



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to make Brentford striker Ivan Toney his number one target in January, in the hope that this will convince the player to snub the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Toney is a target for United, who are still on the hunt for attacking reinforcements even after signing Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Toney is an established and proven Premier League talisman.

Last season, the Englishman scored an impressive 20 goals in 33 appearances in the country’s top flight. Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, who was at Tottenham Hotspur, scored more than the Brentford man.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are prepared to do everything possible to secure Toney’s services.

It’s understood that Chelsea are also keen on the 27-year-old, as are United, who are keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of the winter transfer window.

However, it’s the Gunners that are actively putting measures in place to beat their rivals to Toney.

“Arteta will hope that Arsenal’s ambition and vision will be key in trying to do a deal for Toney, who looks set to leave Brentford in January.”

The Bees will ask for nothing less than £60m for their star player although they will undoubtedly be hoping that the plethora of interest will spark a bidding war that will only drive the price higher.

Toney has 18 months left on his current contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

He is currently serving an eight-month ban levelled against him by the FA for gambling offences last May.

He recently returned to training with Thomas Frank’s side, but will not be able to competitively feature for them again until January – just in time for parties like United, Arsenal and Chelsea to step up and materialize their interest.

