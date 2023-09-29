Erik ten Hag says Antony and Jadon Sancho issues “have nothing to do with each other”



Erik ten Hag has said the his positions on Jadon Sancho and Antony have “nothing to do with each other.”

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s second match this week against Crystal Palace, the manager insisted “Those issues are nothing to do with each other. One is internal, the other one is external.”

The manager was also asked about Hannibal Mejbri’s recent contributions to the team.

Hannibal ran further than any United star since 2019 against Crystal Palace and also made more presses than any other Premier League player this season.

“I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad, that this is the demand, this has to be the standard when you are playing in a position, what you have to bring to the team, to get success,” Ten Hag commented.

“I am not a manager who has concerns about bringing young players in – in the first two games of the season, I started Garnacho.”

The manager was pressed on whether young players would be ket in the team if they perform well enough.

“I don’t look at status, I look to the performance, what the players are bringing,” he said. “Players have credit but not too long. Every time – let’s say this – you are as a good as your last game.”

Asked if he was impressed at how quickly the 20 year old has adapted, the boss said “I don’t think that quick. Before I came in here, he was already in the first team, he made his debut. Last year he was on loan and this year he is making progress. So that’s why he deserved an opportunity and I think now he’s taking that opportunity.”

Following the news that Sergio Reguilon and Lisandro Martinez were ruled out with injury for the foreseeable future, Ten Hag was asked if any academy stars would be drafted in to the first team squad to bolster the defence.

“No, not in this moment,” he said.

“I think in the centre-back positions, we don’t have problems, it is more in the full-back positions we have the problem.”

Explaining the recurrence of Lisandro Martinez’s foot injury, Ten Hag said:

“I think it was a big difference that Licha Martinez played in those [last two] games as it wasn’t [the] Licha Martinez we have seen in the first season here at Manchester United. He will add to the team but not only that, he is a strong contributor to our levels. If already one player drops a level, then also the team performance levels will be lower.

“So we did a proper diagnostic, but [they also did] in Argentina as well. Now it [has] came out that there was a problem, that’s very sad, first place of course for Licha, but also for the team because he wasn’t 100 per cent fit.”

Tomorrow’s match against the Eagles kicks off at 3pm at Old Trafford.