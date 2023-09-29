Erik ten Hag says Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen will return tomorrow



Erik ten Hag says both Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are fit ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss confirmed “we have seen some players back on Tuesday and for tomorrow are players that were out of the squad on Tuesday: Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen. They are back.”

He also confirmed that Antony would be returning to training, as the club announced this morning.

“We made the statement. Everything has been made clear. No, I don’t think it’s a distraction. We will focus on the games. He will do as well,” he said.

Pressed on whether Antony would be in tomorrow’s squad, Ten Hag said “on Saturday, he will be back in training, so tomorrow. I have to see, but I think, yeah [he’s fit].”

Ten Hag was asked if there was any change in the situation with Jadon Sancho, who he has banished from the first team as he awaits an apology. Ten Hag responded “many of you ask me this so often, these questions, and I have said everything. I said everything..”

Asked about the number of injuries and what the club can do to improve that situation, the manager said:

“We already did, we already expanded the squad this season because we make the reason clear. We had a World Cup in the middle of the season, we had a longer season, we had to play a longer season as well, with FA Cup. A shorter break.

“Every time the schedule is expanding, the load on the players is too much, it’s such a great overload. Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going. We keep expanding the schedule. Anywhere, it won’t stop.

“Players can’t deal any more with this overload and I think that’s what you say in this squad at the moment.”

Speaking about bringing youngsters through into the first team, Ten Hag said that he likes to develop young players but that “the mentality has to be right”.

He said the academy stars need to prove themselves in training “and show it in the games.”

“You’ve seen already, when you develop players you see the progress and that can help you in tough situations, it’s good for the club to develop such players and to get them into professional football and professional top football.”