Fabrizio Romano: Erik ten Hag said “no” to Sevilla loan move for Hannibal Mejbri



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag shut the door to a summer exit to Sevilla on loan basis for Hannibal Mejbri.

Hannibal has started United’s two previous games against Burnley at Turf Moor and more recently, during a Carabao Cup clash vs. Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

These starts came off the back of the midfielder scoring his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 defeat for United at the hands of Brighton.

He came on from the bench vs. the Seagulls and produced a fantastic rocket which only served to be a consolation prize for his side.

Since then, the Tunisian seems to be growing in confidence and stature within the team.

An analysis covered by The Peoples Person revealed Hannibal’s record-breaking numbers with respect to pressing and running, which have certainly helped United turn the tide and register a few wins after a consecutive run of defeats.

It was previously relayed that talks had been opened between the club and representatives of the Carrington academy graduate over a new and improved deal.

Hannibal’s current contract expires in 2024, although there is an option to extend his terms by one year until 2025.

United are however keen to safeguard his future and keep him at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

This has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano who explains that Ten Hag is a huge admirer of Hannibal to the extent that he went out of his way to keep him at the club despite interest in the player from other parties.

Romano reports, “Erik ten Hag trusts the 20-year-old midfielder who is doing very well.”

“What I can reveal to you is that during the summer Sevilla wanted the player on loan from Man United, but it was ten Hag who said no, he wanted to keep Hannibal in the squad to give him some chances.”

“From what I’m hearing, Sevilla are still there, still hopeful of having the player on loan in January if the situation changes.

“Hannibal is very happy at United. He loves the opportunity he’s been getting and he’s very happy with the current situation there and with Erik ten Hag.”

The transfer guru then reiterated that United are set to offer Hannibal a new and significant contract.

