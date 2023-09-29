Fabrizio Romano: Man United and Chelsea tracking Brazilian talent Lorran



Manchester United are interested in Flamengo star Lorran.

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who indicates that United will have to ward off competition from Chelsea in their efforts to sign the 17-year-old.

“Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006,” Romano tweeted.

“Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m.”

Romano adds, “He signed with Roc Nation Sports Brazil, the agency of JayZ — with Vinicius Jr, Paquetá, Martinelli, Endrick.”

🇧🇷 Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006. Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m. He signed with Roc Nation Sports Brazil, the agency of JayZ — with Vinicius Jr, Paquetá, Martinelli, Endrick. pic.twitter.com/imo2IH0Svh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2023

The current Brazil U17 international is primarily an attacking midfielder by trade. He can also play as a second striker if required to do so.

Lorran was born in Rio de Janeiro and was a youth graduate at Flamengo.

He signed his first professional contract in July last year before renewing his terms with the club just five months later in December.

His current deal expires in 2025, which could explain why clubs like United and Chelsea are now alert to the situation and are monitoring the youngster with a view to possibly moving in for him.

Since Todd Boehly via his Clearlake Capital consortium took over at Stamford Bridge, they’ve adopted a transfer policy of signing the best young talents around the world, and it seems that Lorran could be a name on the London outfit’s list.

United have a rich history and reputation of bringing in players while young before developing them into world-class superstars.

Lorran made his debut for Flamengo on January 12 when he came on as a substitute for Matheus França in a 1–0 victory over Audax Rio.

He scored his first professional goal just two weeks later after his debut when he equalized for Flamengo in a 1–1 away draw against Bangu.

