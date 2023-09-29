Facundo Pellistri’s hard work and humble attitude has impressed everyone at the club



Everyone is well aware of the difficulties Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing with regards to finding the perfect new right winger.

Antony is having to deal with allegations of domestic violence and United have issued a statement about the player not returning to the first team till the time the matter is resolved.

The other major problem has been the behaviour of Jadon Sancho who has refused to apologise to the manager for issuing a public statement accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while offering preferential treatment to Antony.

Sancho proving difficult to handle for ETH

All the manager had asked was for the player to up his training displays which led to the winger throwing his toys out of the pram. Sancho has since been banished from first-team training.

The 23-year-old has been spotted by fans playing EA FC 24 late into the night while arriving late for training and all of this suggests a January end to his United career.

Sancho’s behaviour is in sharp contrast to that of United’s other young right winger Facundo Pellistri. The Uruguayan has had to wait for his chances to arrive but instead of cribbing, has got on with his job and is now being rewarded for his persistence.

As per Givemesport, insiders at Carrington have mentioned how the 21-year-old has won over players and staff alike with his hard work and humble attitude.

“Promise will only get you so far at football’s big clubs. But Pellistri, who cost just £9 million, is hitting all the right markers and looks to be guaranteeing himself a bright future at United.

“Insiders at United’s training HQ say the youngster is a model professional with an impressive dedication to learning and improving. His attitude has won him friends inside and outside the dressing room at United.

Pellistri, a breath of fresh air

“Always on time for training and team meetings, humble and grateful for his chance at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Pellistri has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.”

Ten Hag has always pointed out that apart from on-field excellence, he wants United players to be model professionals off it and show their tenacity during training.

Pellistri is a perfect example of a player who has worked hard to prove his credentials without raising a fuss and things seem to be finally working out for the former Penarol star.

He had to wait two years for his first start and in the new campaign, the South American winger has already made five appearances and more are on the way.

