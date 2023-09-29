Manchester United could go back for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in January



It was widely known that Manchester United were after a defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window but the eventual chase was quite eventful.

Manager Erik ten Hag wanted the club to go after Sofyan Amrabat but United could not afford a permanent deal due to their inability to sell players for a decent amount.

Fiorentina, at one stage, were adamant that only a permanent deal for their quoted price would see the Moroccan leave the club or else he would stay put.

United’s defensive midfield search

But with United and Casemiro struggling in the opening weeks of the new window, it was pretty clear that a new No 6 was required at Old Trafford.

With funds tight and emergencies appearing in left-back following Luke Shaw’s injury, United were forced to look at alternatives and it included Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Spurs were looking at a permanent deal for the Denmark international but obviously, United did not have the requisite funds and so a move never worked out.

Amrabat ended up arriving on loan on deadline day but unfortunately due to injuries in defence, the Moroccan has had to play as a left-back in both of his appearances so far.

The current injury outlook at the club is bleak and he might need to play in defence for at least a few games more and thus, once again a defensive midfielder might be required.

As per today’s Corriere dello Sport edition (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils have been linked with a January move for the former Southampton star.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg back on the radar?

However, they are not the only ones in the race as Juventus are Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.

Højbjerg has hardly featured under Ange Postecoglou and remains open to a switch to another club. The player has even reportedly changed agents in a bid to earn a new move.

With former United star Paul Pogba unlikely to return anytime soon, there is a gap that needs to be filled at the Old Lady. However, Juventus are also looking at a loan deal.

The report states that Spurs are asking for a minimum of €30 million and the Dane’s agent has been talking to “various clubs” in a bid to figure out the player’s next move.