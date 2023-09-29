Manchester United’s Antony faces five-hour police grilling



Manchester United winger, Antony, reportedly faced up to five hours of questioning with the Greater Manchester Police yesterday.

Antony was questioned in connection with allegations of physical assault.

The Brazilian has been accused by his former partner, Gabriela Cavallin, of physically assaulting her on four separate occasions in the course of their relationship.

He has denied these allegations, however, and with police investigations going on in both Brazil and England, he has been dropped by the Brazil national team and was granted a leave of absence by Man United.

That leave of absence has now expired, and Man United have announced that Antony will be resuming training right away while he continues to cooperate with the police.

The full details of the club statement are covered in this report by The Peoples Person.

The 23-year-old winger has been in Brazil since the allegations first came to light in early September, where he has been assisting the police in their investigations.

He only returned to the UK earlier this week, and according to a report by The Sun, he voluntarily surrendered himself to the police shortly after his arrival in Manchester.

The report also shares that he has indicated his willingness to hand over his phone to aid investigations.

The tricky winger is known for his fiery disposition on the pitch but has given a tearful interview where he vowed his innocence and promised to share evidence in his defence.

Meanwhile, following the initial allegations from Ms. Cavallin, two other women have come forward to make similar allegations.

One, however, has voluntarily withdrawn the charges.

