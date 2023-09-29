Marcus Rashford reveals he is working with Rasmus Hojlund in bid to improve understanding



Manchester United have struggled to score goals in the Premier League, much like last season despite the addition of a brand-new striker.

Rasmus Hojlund has one to his name so far, which came in the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, but he has yet to score in the league.

United tried playing Marcus Rashford up front on his own at the beginning of the season and that experiment did not work. It is clear to see that the Mancunian thrives out on the left.

Rashford has been criticised for his decision-making

Last season’s top scorer has faced a lot of criticism this season for his general selfish play and for not passing despite being surrounded by opposition defenders.

Unlike previous seasons, the England star now has the 20-year-old as a target man, who is making lung-busting runs to be at the end of driven balls across the box.

Even manager Erik ten Hag was posed the question and he felt the connection between the pair would take time to develop but their work has already started.

And Rashford, in an interview to Premier League Productions (via United’s official website), pointed out that he is slowly getting used to the Dane being the striker but they are working on it in training.

“I am honestly super excited about it. At times last year, we were going on counter-attacks and we would just see shirts of other bodies, and usually, the only the cut-back that was on was to Bruno [Fernandes] who was arriving later.

“Whereas this year, you have to understand the dynamics have changed, so we have spoken to each other and done a little bit of work off the pitch, probably that the coaching staff don’t even know, between [just] me and him.”

Rashford-Rasmus working overtime

It is understandable that the chemistry will not happen overnight so the players are trying to find each other’s strengths and style of play to better help the team.

As Rashford rightly pointed out, he already has assisted Hojlund for his only goal so far, and could have grabbed another if the Brighton goal was not chalked off.

“I just want to understand his game and for him to understand my game as quickly as possible. So far it has been good and we obviously had the unlucky one at Brighton that got disallowed, but then in the following game we’ve got one where we have combined for a goal, so I am very happy for him.

“I’m sure it is a relationship that will help both players, so I am excited for it, excited for the future and I am also so excited that we have so many games coming up because we have so many opportunities to show who we are.”

United fans will be hoping they can see their forwards combine and plunder goals in a bid to get the club back up the table.

