Predicted Man United XI vs Crystal Palace: five changes from Tuesday’s winning side



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could have three players available to him tomorrow who missed his side’s last match against the same opposition, Crystal Palace, at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Sergio Reguilon, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay all missed that match through illness and will be assessed ahead of the rematch tomorrow.

However, of the three, only Reguilon is expected to be in the starting XI if passed fit.

With Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat available again, Eriksen and McTominay may have to be content with places on the bench.

Amrabat covered for Reguilon at left back on Tuesday so if the Spurs loanee is fit, the Moroccan will likely play in central midfield.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund were rested on Tuesday, although Hojlund got a few minutes at the end. They will all return.

We expect Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial and Facu Pellistri to drop to the bench.

With Antony and Jadon Sancho still unavailable, the question is who will play on the right wing? It could be Mount or Fernandes, or Ten Hag might once again try the diamond midfield formation with Rashford pushing up alongside Hojlund as a twin striker.

It might even be a hybrid of a 4-4-2 diamond and a 4-2-3-1, as we’ve shown in the graphic below, with Bruno and Mount expected to help Diogo Dalot provide width on the right and Rashford playing a role somewhere between left wing and centre forward.

Amrabat would play in a deeper role alongside Casemiro.

In defence, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane are likely to start unless Lisandro Martinez becomes available. He is struggling with the after-effects of the foot injury that put an early end to his 2022/23 campaign.

Harry Maguire is likely to return to the bench after a rare start on Tuesday.

Diogo Dalot will play left back in the ongoing absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Andre Onana will be in goal.

Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are reportedly close to a return from their respective injuries but it is probably too soon for either of them and Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain out for another month or so.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 3pm kick-off: