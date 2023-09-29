Scott McTominay is high on Fulham’s list of Joao Palhinha replacements in January



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is strongly being considered by Fulham as a possible replacement for Joao Palhinha in January.

Palhinha came close to sealing a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich on deadline day, but the deal collapsed. This is because Fulham could not secure the services of a replacement.

The Cottagers were interested in signing McTominay this summer, but the Scotland international turned them down.

Palhinha signed a new five-year contract with Marco Silva’s side but according to Sky Sports, this has not deterred Bayern, who remain keen on bringing the Portuguese to the Allianz Arena.

It’s understood that Palhinha’s new terms do not include a release clause.

Bayern are expected to bid for the Fulham star as early as January when the winter transfer window opens.

As a result, the London outfit are already on the hunt for someone to replace their combative 28-year-old midfielder.

Sky reports, “With more than three months remaining before then, Fulham have more time to line up his replacement and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay is understood to remain high on their list.”

“McTominay was thought to be reluctant to leave Old Trafford right up until the final moments of the summer window, when Sofyan Amrabat arrived on an initial loan from Fiorentina, but he may be more open to switching clubs in 2024.”

The Carrington academy graduate is not the only option for Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg is also on their radar.

Like McTominay, Hojberg was approached by Fulham in the summer but he rejected them. The Dane is of the opinion that he can secure a switch to a bigger club in Europe.

McTominay has hardly impressed for United this season whenever given opportunities by Erik ten Hag, and it may be that an exit from the club may be the best outcome for all parties.

His poor displays this term were made more glaring by Sofyan Amrabat’s fantastic performance against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Amrabat’s introduction to the team plus the imminent return from injury of Kobbie Mainoo will only serve to limit McTominay’s minutes at United.

Factor in Hannibal Mejbri’s emergence and the fact that Mason Mount is also back and the situation looks even more grim for the Scot.

