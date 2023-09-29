SEG, the agency that represents Erik ten Hag are pursuing Dan Gore as a possible client



Sports Entertainment Group (SEG), the international agency that represents Erik ten Hag, is interested in signing Manchester United youngster Dan Gore as their latest client at the club.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month indicated that there are concerns at United about the growing influence at Old Trafford, of SEG through its co-founder Kees Vos.

SEG of course represent Ten Hag and since the Dutchman’s appointment last summer, the agency’s relationship with United has only grown stronger.

It was relayed that the Red Devils’ relationship with them has “raised eyebrows” among some members of staff.

Ten Hag was recently asked about the fact that Vos and SEG have become the go-to people for United with respect to transfer dealings and activities in the market.

The 53-year-old defended his representatives and indicated that the collaboration between United and SEG does not create a conflict of interest but has been productive for both parties.

It was SEG who facilitated Rasmus Hojlund’s big-money move from Atalanta to United this summer.

They also had a hand to play in Sofyan Amrabat’s deadline-day switch from Fiorentina to the 20-time English champions.

According to The Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, SEG are keen on securing Gore as the latest addition to their ranks.

It’s understood that Gore, who is currently represented by his family, is open to the arrangement. His loved ones are also content with it.

The 19-year-old made his senior United debut on Tuesday during a dominant 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Crystal Palace.

He came on for Amrabat during the second period of the game and was impressive during the half-hour or so he was on the pitch.

Gore, a good passer and technically gifted footballer like his teammate Kobbie Mainoo, completed 26 of the 28 passes he attempted.

The youngster did well in his responsibilities of coming deep and collecting the ball from the backline before passing it on to the forward players.

His work rate and intensity were also excellent. A moment during the game stuck out – he engaged in a foot race with a Palace player before heading it out of play. Roy Hodgson, who was standing on the touchline, had to make way for the rushing Carrington academy star.

Gore has featured in a few United matchday squads this season and a debut was certainly deserved. He took his opportunity and as the season progresses, it’s likely that supporters will see more of the midfielder.

As per The MEN, Gore has impressed Ten Hag and club staff, who are understood to have taken a dim view of some of the “gimmes” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had time for.

Luckhurst explains that the Englishman is quiet, calm and self-assured. A United source revealed, “He took his debut in his stride.”

“Gore prepared for the season by undergoing individual sessions with the former academy coach Ben Mangan, who also did similar work with Mainoo and Mason Greenwood.”

“At Carrington, Jonny Evans has been especially supportive and offered Gore plenty of advice since they started training together in mid-July. Bruno Fernandes has been very welcoming and taken a hands-on role in supporting Gore’s integration into the first team environment.”

The future is certainly bright for the promising Gore.

