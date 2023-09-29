Sergio Reguilon may not return before October international break due to injury



Manchester United have suffered yet another injury blow, this time to Sergio Reguilon.

The defender arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

It became necessary for United to dip into the market for solutions, so as not to leave Erik ten Hag short in the left-back position.

The Spaniard had a promising start to life with United, as he impressed in games against Brighton and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, even though both games ended in defeat.

He came off injured against Burnley at Turf Moor. He appeared to be clutching his hamstring. But Erik ten Hag stated he was unwell.

Reguilon was not part of the matchday squad as United beat Crystal Palace in a 3-0 Carabao Cup third round victory. Sofyan Amrabat played at left-back in the opening 45 minutes.

Victor Lindelof saw out the rest of the match after Amrabat was moved higher up into midfield.

The Athletic reports that there is a chance Reguilon will not be back in action until after the October international break.

“The injury is only minor but now leaves United with no senior left backs in their first-team squad, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out with long-term problems,” Laurie Whitwell reports.

“He is definitely missing for the visit of Palace to Old Trafford this weekend and his participation against Galatasaray and Brentford is a question mark.”

United also confirmed via the club’s official website that the 26-year-old will not be available for selection vs. Roy Hodgson’s men on Saturday.

The exact nature of the setback suffered by Reguilon has not been specified.

Considering the Red Devils sent Alvaro Fernandez out on loan to Granada, Ten Hag will have to get creative again. This means Amrabat could once again play at left-back.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane’s returns could also see Lindelof possibly moved to the full-back position once more until Reguilon returns.

