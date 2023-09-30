Academy Match report: Blackburn Rovers u21s 2-5 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s travelled to take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday morning as they looked to rebound from their heavy defeat in the EFL Trophy during the week.

United took an early lead just after the 10th minute when Shola Shoretire played the ball down the right channel for Mateo Mejia to race in behind his man and fire low across the box which the Blackburn skipper, Patrick Gamble, could only turn into his own goal.

A loose pass from the Blackburn keeper then almost opened the chance for Dan Gore to add to United’s lead but the midfielder, who enjoyed a senior debut just days ago, rattled the crossbar from 20 yards out.

United’s high press was proving fruitful as yet again the Blackburn keeper’s clearance went straight to United as Omari Forson picked up the wayward ball and played it infield, which ended in Shoretire being denied by the woodwork as well.

Blackburn equalised in the 36th minute with a beautifully taken goal chipped over the outrushing Radek Vitek and into the top corner.

But it wasn’t level for long, Gore’s ball into the corner was picked up by Jack Kingdon, who laid back to Shoretire to race into the box and finish into the bottom corner.

It looked like United would hold the lead into the break but in the dying seconds and easy cross to claim for Vitek slipped out of the Czech keeper’s hands and fell to Tom Atcheson for an easy goal to make it 2-2 at the half.

Into the second half, Gore continued to show why he has impressed Erik ten Hag with a sensational goal, running through midfield before expertly dodging a challenge in the box and hitting the back of the net.

Expertly taken goal by Dan Gore for #MUFC u21s today pic.twitter.com/h6NVf29MiL — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) September 30, 2023

United added a fourth in the 75th minute, Ethan Williams’ corner was cleared to the edge of the area for Forson to run onto and thunder an unstoppable strike past the keeper.

United’s impressive performance was rounded off by Joe Hugill dispatching from the spot after Mateo Mejia was taken down in the box.

A good result to bounce back after the 8-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, but another two goals conceded brings United to 17 goals against after just six league matches and u21s development phase coach David Hughes believes there are many lessons to be learnt.

“Lots of learning, we had some really good positives in the first half hour and last half an hour of the game. There was a little bit, 15 minutes before half time and 15 minutes after where we needed to be a little more resolute and difficult to play against,” he said.



United: Vitek, Kingdon, Aljofree, Bennett (Kambwala 63), Murray (Williams 63), Oyedele (Collyer 63), Gore, Mejia, Shoretire (Scanlon 84), Forson, Hugill

Unused subs: Mee

