Antony’s Man United return was given green light after consultation with women’s team



Manchester United only approved Antony’s return to the team after consulting the women’s team.

Yesterday, United confirmed the end of Antony’s leave of absence following serious allegations made against him by multiple women including his ex-partner, Gabriela Cavallin.

The player was in Brazil, but recently flew back to England, where he voluntarily fielded questions from Greater Manchester Police about the matter.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the United star was subjected to a five-hour grilling by the authorities.

Antony has repeatedly denied the accusations of assault and causing bodily harm, brought forward against him by Cavallin.

During Erik ten Hag’s presser ahead of the Crystal Palace game on Saturday, the Dutchman was asked about Antony’s integration into the team following a period on the sidelines.

Ten Hag told reporters that the 23-year-old will be in training today so as to determine his fitness levels.

The Daily Mail reveals that the opinion of the United women’s team was sought before ultimately deciding to bring the winger back.

A “crucial meeting” was apparently held in which director of football John Murtough and chief communications officer Ellie Norman explained the club’s reasoning and interpretation of the ongoing situation.

It’s understood that the meeting delved into the background and facts of Antony’s case.

Murtough and Norman were also eager to prove that the Red Devils had learned from the Mason Greenwood incident which was handled poorly before the Englishman’s loan move to Getafe.

The Mail adds, “It is understood players were offered one-to-one meetings if they wanted to discuss it further, but no issues were raised and Marc Skinner’s squad were said to be positive about the explanations provided.”

“Norman has made a strong impression on the women’s team and was critical in getting the message across before Antony returns to Manchester United training on Saturday.”

