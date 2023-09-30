Argentina are considering calling up Manchester United players for the Olympics



Argentina Under-20 manager, Javier Mascherano, is considering calling up United’s Argentinian contingent for the Olympics next year.

Participating countries are required to select a team of under-20 players but may include three overage players.

As Sport Witness reports that Mascherano has admitted that talks have begun with several Premier League clubs, with a view to securing the release of their players.

These include Man United and others like Brighton.

Although no specific names have been mentioned, Alejandro Garnacho is mostly likely one the former Liverpool man will have on his mind.

Lisandro Martinez too, though over the age of 20, may be in the consideration for one of the three overage spots.

The problem, from an Argentina point of view, is that unlike official Fifa competitions, clubs are only required to let their players under the age of 23 travel to participate in the Olympics.

This means when it comes to the Premier League contingent, a lot of negotiation will be required as clubs would be well within rights to block older players from leaving.

As reported, Mascherano has acknowledged this, saying:

“We know that the boys who have more continuity in their teams are going to be much more difficult because the pre-Olympic date is in full competition in Europe.”

As the report confirms, talks with Man United and other Premier League clubs such as Brighton have already begun, with Mascherano adding:

“It is not easy for the clubs to give an answer today, two or three months from now. There is still a long way to go, but we have started contacts and when the time comes, we will make the corresponding decisions. We hope to have those kids who have less continuity in their clubs.

From United’s perspective, Martinez may be one who Erik ten Hag would not want to lose, but the experience may be beneficial for Garnacho.

