Bruno Fernandes proved to be Manchester United’s midfield engine in frustrating Crystal Palace loss

Despite having the majority of the possession, Manchester United fell to a 0-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in what was a frustrating afternoon.

With 77% possession of the ball, Man United relentlessly applied pressure to the Palace defence throughout the match, taking 19 shots and winning 10 corners in the process.

Still, luck wasn’t on United’s side, as they struggled to keep the ball under control as the rain beat down heavily throughout the match.

Although several United stars put in disappointing shifts, captain Bruno Fernandes proved once again to be the beating heart of his team’s midfield despite facing difficulties of his own.

It was Fernandes who got stuck in the most out of all the midfielders.

After United’s back four, Fernandes had the most touches of any player on the field with 96.

The attacking mid completed 60 of his 72 passes (83%); a highly impressive proportion given the harsh weather conditions experienced at Old Trafford.

While his two out of 12 completed crosses left much to be desired, Fernandes completed six of his eight attempted long balls, indicating that he showed better composure when playing deeper.

He was United’s most dangerous player on the attack, as evidenced from his three key passes; leading the metric among both teams.

The Portuguese playmaker also took a strong shot on goal, forcing a last-ditch save from the Palace keeper, while providing some dangerous corners including one that Casemiro headed just inches over the crossbar.

In defence, Fernandes made three tackles; the fourth-highest of any United player.

This also proves to be a decent statistic given that the away side’s attacks were few and far between.

Ultimately, while it was a disappointing match for United, Fernandes proved that he is undoubtedly the engine that runs the Red Devils midfield and a key figure in his team’s attacking lineup. (Stats via Sofascore)