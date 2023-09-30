Confirmed Man United XI vs Crystal Palace: Mason Mount and Facundo Pellistri start



Mason Mount and Facundo Pellistri are both starting for Manchester United against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Sofyan Amrabat will once again play in the unfamiliar left-back role in the absence of Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The centre back pairing will be Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Andre Onana is in goal and Diogo Dalot at right back.

Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also injured.

Mount is joined by Casemiro in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

It is the trio that started the season that struggled to control possession against Wolves and Spurs.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund return at left wing and centre forward, respectively.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1708104422306226659?s=20

The United bench includes both Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen, who return to the squad after being ill in midweek.

Altay Bayindir is the reserve keeper.

Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire are the defensive backups.

Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial are the other substitutes. This means that Antony, who rejoined training today after having been given leave to resolve a police matter, was not deemed fit enough even for the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are nearing fitness but not yet available.

Jadon Sancho is still banished from the team pending an apology to the manager.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 3pm.