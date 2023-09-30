Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United draw up three-man centre back shortlist for January or summer



Manchester United have already started “internal discussions” over the signing of a new centre back, according to a top transfer specialist.

It was widely understood that the Red Devils were in the market for a centre back last summer as former captain Harry Maguire looked set for a move away from the club, having lost his place in the first team.

A £30 million move was agreed with West Ham for the defender but the deal collapsed when personal terms could not be agreed.

In the end, the need to replace David de Gea in goal and the escalating price tag on new striker Rasmus Hojlund left manager Erik ten Hag with no money left in the budget to spend on the position and veteran Jonny Evans was brought in as cover instead, on a free transfer.

However, it now seems that a big man at the back is a priority again and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says (via his YouTube channel) that plans are already under way, with a shortlist having been created.

“January or summer [United] are discussing bringing in one more important centre back.

“This is something United discussed internally over the summer; July, August they thought of two players in particular, Benjamin Pavard … and Jean-Claud Todibo[.]

“That idea remains, from what I’m hearing bringing in 2024, let’s see if it’s going to be January or summer. More likely to be summer in terms of investment but you never know on the market.

“Todibo remains a player appreciated by Manchester United … also Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, he was on the list of Tottenham but also Man United in the summer and he remains a player appreciated by United.”

“Another player they keep scouting and are considering is Antonio Silva from Benfica. For sure they will add more players to that list.

“Everything depends on Maguire.”

The England man got a rare start in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace on Tuesday and put in a steady performance as the Red Devils kept their second clean sheet on the bounce after leaking 14 goals in 5 games.