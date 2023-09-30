“Frustrating one to take”: Mason Mount reacts after his side’s 1-0 loss vs. Crystal Palace



Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has described his side’s defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday as frustrating.

A first-half goal from Joachim Andersen was enough to secure the win for Palace at Old Trafford.

United have now lost four of their seven Premier League games so far this season – the club’s worst start since the 1989 campaign.

Mount started for the second game in a row after an extended period on the sidelines with an injury.

The Englishman was one of the few players who came out of the defeat with any credit. He worked hard and was especially relentless in his pressing and off-the-ball efforts.

He had a chance to level the score before being taken off, from a superb Diogo Dalot ball. However, Mount could not find the back of the net.

Christian Eriksen came on in his place.

The former Chelsea man spoke to MUTV and said, “We had a lot of chances and created a few good opportunities but we didn’t take them. We need to win these games, especially at home. Tough one to take.”

“There is a lot of things to look at and work on.”

“There are areas that we need to look at. It’s a frustrating one to take.”

He added, “Diogo put a good ball in and I just tried to glance it and it hit my shoulder. It’s one of them ones, a tough one. If I score that, we’re back in the game, hunting for a winner. It’s fine margins and just not going our way at the moment.”

“Yeah, a tough start with the injury, a frustrating one but I used that time to look at areas I can improve on and coming back into the team last game it felt good. And then today, keep pushing and felt good as well but you don’t want to lose games.”

The 24-year-old told MUTV that he and his teammates want to perform and win for the supporters.

He vowed that United will undoubtedly improve, and this will start by analysing what went wrong against Palace.

