Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez denies claim of difficult relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo



Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, has denied the claim that he had a fractured relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

While both players made the move from Old Trafford to the Santiago Bernabeu, they only shared a dressing room while they were both at Real Madrid in the 2014/2015 season.

Chicharito was only there for a year on loan, during which it was murmured that the two forwards did not quite have the best of relationships.

Now, in an interview granted to Paramount+, as reported by The Mirror, the Mexican forward has revealed that, far from the claims being put forward as to their relationship being fractured, they actually had a great understanding.

As he put it:

“Cristiano was phenomenal in the locker room and also in his way of being.”

“I don’t think I have met or seen a player who has come out to say that Cristiano is a difficult or complicated person.”

Chicharito does admit, however, that he had a difficult time in Madrid, particularly at the beginning.

“I always divided it as the first six months being very complicated because I played practically nothing,” he said.

Chicharito perhaps joined up with Los Blancos in the wrong year.

Despite their dominance in the preceding years and thereafter, Real Madrid would fall short in both the Champions League and La Liga, with a FIFA Club World Cup as a consolation prize.

“Some unfortunate injuries arose and I was given an opportunity in the second part, which was extraordinary and unique,” he said.

