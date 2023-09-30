Lisandro Martinez could require another surgery to fix foot problem



Manchester United are clearly struggling on the pitch, losing their second home game on the trot in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace the victors on Saturday.

The defence has been far from secure this season, with United losing five games out of nine and injuries at the back have not helped Erik ten Hag’s cause.

The Peoples Person reported on Friday that Lisandro Martinez will be out for an extended period after he suffered a recurrence of the foot injury that had curtailed his first season at the club.

Lisandro’s injury update

The injury happened in the game against Arsenal but the Argentine decided to keep playing, starting the games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Bayern Munich, and that may have caused the injury to be aggravated.

He subsequently missed the games against Burnley and the Eagles and now as per Sky Sports, the injury could require further surgery to fix the issue.

And as the case with surgery, the player could be sidelined for a longer period.

“Lisandro Martinez may need further surgery to finally get over his debilitating foot injury. United medical staff are still assessing how best for him to recover and discussing whether a second operation might be the best course of action.

“It means Martinez could be out until December, in the latest injury setback for the club,” Sky’s report stated.

Bad news for ETH and United

This will likely mean the World Cup winner will not be available for any of United’s Champions League group stage games and it could be a major problem for Ten Hag to solve.

Raphael Varane has returned from injury but the Frenchman remains quite injury-prone and the Dutch manager will need to carefully manage his minutes in a bid to avoid another casualty.

Victor Lindelof has looked shaky while Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans do not inspire much confidence despite their most recent outings.

It has already been reported that United are looking at making defensive additions next summer and it will be interesting to see whether they bring it forward to January. Ten Hag needs all the help he can get at this stage.

