Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings



Manchester United were beaten by Crystal Palace 0-1 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 6- Andersen’s miraculous strike left him with no chance and didn’t have much to do otherwise. Another clean sheet was sullied.

Diogo Dalot 7- A bright spark in an otherwise dour game by United. Marshalled Palace’s left diligently and made some great thrusting runs in attack.

Raphael Varane 6- A couple of misplaced passes summed up a sloppy display but also made some goal-saving interventions to keep Palace at bay in their brighter moments.

Victor Lindelof 5- Bothered physically by Mateta and looked rattled at times. Needs to improve otherwise he’ll lose his place to Jonny Evans.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- No encore of the League Cup performance here as he harried Palace everywhere, sometimes conceding needless little fouls as a result. Conceded the set-piece Palace scored from.

Casemiro 4.5- United’s specialist defensive midfielder looks best when he’s attacking. Got booked for a wild lunge in the first half and was a threat to get sent off throughout the game.

Mason Mount 6.5- Was a rare bright presence as he tried to link midfield with the attack by playing progressive passes and turning away from challenges in midfield. A key player in current form.

Bruno Fernandes 6- His effort can never be questioned but quality can. Hollywood balls look great when they come off but he becomes a frustrating player to watch when they don’t. They didn’t in this game.

Facundo Pellistri 5- Looked off it physically and went down too often at the slightest of touches in search of free kicks. Needs to add a lot to his game to threaten Antony’s place on the right.

Marcus Rashford 3- Irresistible or unplayable in a bad way. Marcus Rashford has only two performance levels at the minute and the latter was here. Too erratic in possession and wrong decision-making left him as the player where attacks go to fizzle out.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- His partnership with Rashford needs a lot of work. Missed a chance to score his first at Old Trafford courtesy of Mitchell’s goal-line interception. Never stopped trying though.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho 7- Made a bigger difference in the first two minutes after coming on than Pellistri did in his 60 minutes.

Anthony Martial 6- Showed some good touches and dribbles but not much impact otherwise.

Christian Eriksen 5.5- Looked a step behind the game’s pace even off the bench.

Harry Maguire 6- Subbed late on, not much impact.

Donny van de Beek 6- Subbed late on. Not much impact.

