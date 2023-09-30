Manchester United create embarrassing record with 0-1 defeat to Crystal Palace



One step forward, two steps back. After beating Burnley and Crystal Palace with two clean sheets, Manchester United lost 0-1 to Palace in the Premier League to again start an inquest at the club.

This was their fourth defeat in a Premier League season that is just seven matchdays old, making it the first time United have lost four of their first seven games in the Premier League era.

At the current rate, United are breaking unwanted records seemingly every week.

The defeat to Palace was also their second consecutive home loss after not losing at home for a year.

There are many new signings in the current team, but at this point, United seem to have gone backwards instead of building upon their last season which was termed as a success and a building block.

The same old problems arose in the loss to Palace.

The attack looked disjointed, big chances were missed, passes were rushed, and the defence looked shaky on the odd occasion Palace did attack.

Last season’s hero, Marcus Rashford has seemingly gone back to his old ways of frustrating decision-making, erratic attacking play, and being the player where attacks go to fizzle out.

There is no proper alternative to the 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund up front who huffed and puffed but is clearly not ready to shoulder the main goalscoring burden for a club at this level.

The defeat leaves United in the 10th position in the table.

By the end of matchday 7, they might well be closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table. Champions League place is already six points away, and despite the injuries, the performances have been inexcusable.

Old Trafford was a theatre of boos at the final whistle, and the crowd finally looks to have had enough.

Things need to turn soon, but breaking more of these unwanted records is looking like the more likely immediate future of the club.

