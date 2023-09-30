Mason Mount puts in encouraging performance despite Man United’s defeat vs. Crystal Palace



Manchester United suffered a 0-1 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace – the club’s fourth defeat in seven games so far this season in the Premier League.

Joachim Andersen’s first-half goal was enough to sink United and clinch all three points for Palace.

United had 78% of the ball to the Eagles’ 22% possession.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 19 shots at goal, with four of these on target. In comparison, Palace registered a total of eight cracks at goal, with only two requiring Andre Onana to intervene.

United put together 733 passes with a success rate of 88%.

The opposition strung 219 passes, with a pass accuracy of 65%.

One player who slightly set himself apart from most of his teammates who were poor was Mason Mount.

The former Chelsea man started his second game in a row for United after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

During the 77 minutes he was on the pitch before being taken off, Mount had 68 touches of the ball. He successfully delivered 38 of the 41 passes he attempted, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 93%.

He managed one key pass.

The England international found his target with only one of his three crossing attempts.

He tried to ping the ball long on two occasions. He was successful in both instances. Mount blocked one shot.

The midfielder embarked on four dribbles. He completed three of these. He delved into 16 ground duels and came out on top on 11 occasions.

Mount won one of the two aerial challenges he was required to contest aerially. The 24-year-old made one interception and had won an incredible seven tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

He is certainly one of the few United stars who can hold their heads high after such a disappointing defeat.

