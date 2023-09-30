Match Report: Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United fell to a 0-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in what proved to be a frustrating match for the Erik ten Hag’s men.

The opening minutes of the match saw Man United dominate possession, with Andre Onana repeatedly building out from the back.

While the visitors attempted to launch a few sporadic counter-attacks, United easily closed them down, with makeshift left-back Sofyan Amrabat looking particularly alert.

United also struggled to break down the Palace defence, with Marcus Rashford attempting two crosses into the box from the left which were blocked.

10 minutes in, against the run of play, a header by Marc Guehi sailed past the far post, almost putting the visitors in front.

Moments later, it was United’s turn to try to open the scoring, when Rasmus Hojlund lobbed his shot over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone only for the ball to be cleared by Guehi in front of the net.

In the minutes that followed, both Rashford and Hojlund tried their hand at giving United the lead, only for both of their shots to go far wide of the goalmouth.

After 22 minutes, Palace caught the hosts off guard as Schlupp beat United’s defence and appeared to be through on goal.

Fortunately for United, a temporary loss of control of the ball saw Diogo Dalot dispossess the Palace striker and dismiss the threat.

As Eze sent a soaring free kick into the box, Hojlund was unable to clear the ball with his header, with Joachim Andersen scoring an unbeatable volley to send the underdogs into the lead.

United exhibited their hunger to get back into the game after that, with Casemiro picking up on a stray cross from Rashford, with his well-struck volley going inches wide of the post.

Once again, momentum swung like a pendulum, with Palace honing in on goal before Raphael Varane made a goal-saving tackle on Jean-Phillipe Mateta in the penalty box.

Six minutes before the break, Casemiro came close to scoring again when he headed a Bruno Fernandes corner over the top.

As both teams went down the tunnel for half time, United would have plenty of grunt-work to do to find their way back into the contest.

After 10 minutes of domination on the ball, Fernandes let rip a thunderous shot at distance that forced a last-ditch save from the Palace keeper.

In the corner that followed, Hojlund almost scored from a header, only for Johnstone to save the visitors once again.

On the hour-mark, United had a strong penalty appeal when a ball into Rashford was handled in the box.

Bizarrely, the penalty was not awarded and the incident did not even seem to go to VAR.

A minute later, Alejandro Garnacho came on for Pellistri, swapping to the left wing while Rashford went right.

Straight after coming on, the Argentinian showed his intent by firing away a grounded shot that forced a save from the away side’s keeper.

In what was Palace’s first chance of the second half, Onana made a strong save to deny Will Hughes.

As the rain continued to beat down, neither side appeared comfortable on the ball with time running out for United to avoid an embarrassing if not unjust defeat.

With 21 minutes of normal time to go, Dalot delivered a precise cross into Mason Mount, whose header veered wide in what was the latest close chance in a frustrating afternoon for the Red Devils.

Moments later, Garnacho won a corner as his pass was deflected barely inches away from the goal line.

The subsequent corner saw Varane’s header the squeak past the far post in what felt routine for United on the day.

With 14 minutes to go, Christian Eriksen replaced a struggling Rashford, while Anthony Martial replaced Mason Mount for some added firepower up top.

85 minutes in, Hojlund received a prime opportunity to score as he controlled a cross and turned to shoot only to slip as he attempted the shot.

Soon after, Harry Maguire came off the bench for Varane while Donny van de Beek replaced Victor Lindelöf in what could be described as a puzzling swap for many.

Moments after a penalty call after Amrabat handled the ball, Garnacho took a shot after a blistering counter-attack that was deflected out for United’s ninth corner of the afternoon.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for United as the ref called a halt to what was a highly-frustrating match for the home team.

Ten Hag will be scratching his head as he ponders why his dominant team fell to a humiliating home defeat.



Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Amrabat, Mount, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Pellistri

Subs: Garnacho, Eriksen, Martial, Maguire, Van de Beek.