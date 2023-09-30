“Not good news”: Roy Hodgson gives worrying injury update on ex-Man United star Dean Henderson



Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has given a worrying injury update on former Manchester United star Dean Henderson.

Henderson was named in Palace’s starting XI that faced the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

That was the goalkeeper’s first start for the Eagles following his £20 million move from Old Trafford in the summer.

So far this season in the Premier League, Hodgson has preferred to use Sam Johnstone between the sticks.

Henderson barely lasted 20 minutes against United as he picked up an injury that forced him to be taken out of the game.

Johnstone, who is also a former United academy graduate, came on in his place before instantly conceding a goal which Alejandro Garnacho scored.

Hodgson spoke to reporters ahead of his side’s return to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday and admitted that Henderson could be facing a period on the sidelines.

The 76-year-old said, “He has had a scan. The initial scan wasn’t very positive, I am sorry to say.”

“But he has another scan in a week’s time and maybe we will be lucky and that will show somewhat less damage than we saw in the first one, but it didn’t look like good news.”

Hodgson told the media that playing against United for the second time in the space of a few days will be difficult.

He remarked, “It is a fantastic football arena and we are playing against one of the best clubs in the world – that is something you should embrace and look forward to, rather than have doubts or fears about.”

“The bigger the club, in terms of the support and the money the club generates and the amount of people who follow it, the pressure gets ramped up.

“But in fact – certainly Erik would agree with me – that whether you are at Manchester United or a lower league club in England or Holland, to a certain extent the conundrum remains the same.”

United of course will also not be able to count on the services of Sergio Reguilon and Lisandro Martinez who are both inured. However, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are expected to be part of the matchday squad.

