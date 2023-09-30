Steve Bruce’s son, Alex, opens up on Wayne Rooney’s ruthless competitive nature



Steve Bruce’s son Alex, has admitted to having a tough time breaking through partly due to the greatness of his father and his legendary status at Manchester United.

Alex revealed that since everyone knew he was Steve Bruce’s son, most footballers who were trying to make a name for themselves picked on him.

The 38-year-old was of course part of the Red Devils’ prestigious academy before being released at the age of 16. He then moved to Blackburn Rovers as a trainee.

United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, previously revealed that he tried to become known a bit more by “kicking the s—e” out of’ Steve Bruce’s son, Alex, whenever they faced off against each other.

According to Alex, who spoke to club media via The Manchester Evening News, Rooney was not the only one to adopt such a tactic, although the former striker in particular let his competitive nature get the best of him at times.

He said, “As a kid, I played a lot, got quite good and United took me into the youth system. loved that, but obviously, there were other things that went with the territory. ‘You Steve Bruce’s son?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘I’ve been told to kick you today.'”

“Things like that. Wayne Rooney’s a good mate of mine, and when he used to play against us for Everton we would kick lumps out of each other.”

“He openly tells me now that when we were kids they used to look forward to playing us. ‘There’s Steve Bruce’s son. Let’s kick s—e out of him.'”

Alex added, “This was when we were 11, 12, 13 years of age. I’ve got the scars from that little Scouse scally!”

He was certainly not the only footballer to find himself on the end of Rooney’s fiery temper and no-nonsense approach on the pitch.

As Alex alluded, the two are now friends.

As per The MEN, Rooney and his wife Coleen attended Alex’s wedding in 2015.

