Strange photos emerge of Avram Glazer pushing dog around in a pram



Reviled Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has been snapped pushing a dog around New York in a push chair.

Along with brother Joel, Avram is one of the most active members of the American family in the running of the football club, which their late father Malcolm bought by borrowing money using the club itself as collateral 18 years ago.

This immediately plunged United into millions of debt and allowed the family to exercise complete control over it, much to the disgust of fans.

The debt has since grown rather than be repaid and the Glazers have never put a penny of their own money into United, instead drawing out millions in dividends twice a year.

The family is considering selling the club and has received offers of around £5 billion – twice its market value, from Qatari prince Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and INEOS owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

But in an act that has angered fans even more, the family have put the sale on hold and have not communicated anything for months, just as it seemed they were on their way out.

The closest Avram has been to coming out, it seems, is by taking his dog, a white poodle, out for a “walk” in the New York sunshine.

📸🇺🇸 Manchester United owner Avram Glazer was seen this week pushing his dog in a pram around New York. [@TheSun] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/raxaOkij6J — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) September 30, 2023

The Sun published the “bizarre” photos of Glazer and his wife Jill Henkin pushing the pooch-filled pram around the Big Apple.

The outlet couldn’t resist quips such as saying about Glazer and United, “Seems neither can hold on to a lead.”

Recent reports have suggested both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim are considering switching up their bids in an effort to rekindle the Glazers’ interest in selling.

Meanwhile, protests continue against the family’s ownership, with a mass sit-in after the Nottingham Forest game the latest stunt.