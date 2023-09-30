The reason why Tottenham Hotspur allowed Sergio Reguilon to join Manchester United



Tottenham Hotspur allowed Sergio Reguilon to join Premier League rivals Manchester United after he failed to impress Ange Postecoglou during pre-season.

Reguilon joined United late into the summer transfer window.

After long-term injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, it became necessary for United to secure the services of a left-back so as not to leave Erik ten Hag short in the position.

A number of options including Marcos Alonso, Ryan Bertrand and Marc Cucurella were considered before United eventually settled on Reguilon.

The player has had a fantastic start to life at United.

He was superb in games against Brighton and Bayern Munich despite the fact both clashes ended in defeats. He was crucial as United ended their losing run at Turf Moor in a 1-0 victory.

He went off injured during that match. A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Reguilon is still recovering and as a result, will not be available for selection against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

There is a chance the 26-year-old will not be back at least until after the October international break.

The Manchester Evening News spoke to Alasdair Gold, Tottenham Hotspur correspondent for Football London, who revealed why the North London outfit decided to part ways with Reguilon.

Gold said, “He was nowhere near a starting spot really with Destiny Udogie first choice and Ben Davies as back-up as well as other players who can fill in at left-back. They were looking to offload the Spaniard for any decent offer that he would also accept.”

“Reguilon is a popular player within the squad and was given a chance to impress under Postecoglou in pre-season after a year away at Atletico, but looked quite shaky with his defending whenever called upon during the friendlies.”

“It’s more about consistency. Reguilon would have a terrific game here or there, but ultimately he never really managed to impress over a sustained period of time. I felt sorry for him at Atletico last season as he had injury woes and ended up in hospital with a stomach problem at one point.”

On whether Tottenham considered the fact that they would be strengthening a direct rival, Gold remarked, “I don’t think so to be honest, such was the desire to move him on and free up a foreign player spot in the squad.”

He reiterated that Tottenham are happy with the start Reguilon has made at Old Trafford as it will only serve to increase his value.

It’s understood that Posteclogou’s side are keen on permanently selling the player to United.

