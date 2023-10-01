Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 5-1 Newcastle United u18s



Manchester United u18s looked to continue their winning streak on Saturday when they hosted Newcastle United at Carrington.

The match had barely started when United took the lead in just the third minute. Harry Amass got down the left wing and sent in a dangerous cross that bounced around before eventually Ruben Curley shot off a Newcastle defender and into the goal.

United then added a second in the 13th minute. Jayce Fitzgerald won the ball high up the pitch before running into the box and being taken down to win a penalty. Ethan Wheatley finished from the spot with a panenka-like effort.

Newcastle looked to respond with a delivery from the left flashed across the face of goal but Amass was alive at the back post to clear the danger.

United added a third in the 26th minute. Finley McAllister stepped up to intercept the ball and played to Shea Lacey, who came cut inside and scored from 20 yards with a fantastic strike.

Shea Lacey wonder goal made it 3-0 after Finley McAllister's interception.

A minute after, Newcastle offered a threat of their own and pulled one back. Elyh Harrison’s clearance was intercepted which allowed for a quick counter down the right wing and cut back to Travis Hernes to finish.

Another counter attack just before the break opened a chance for Newcastle to really get themselves back into the match, but a poor finish wasted the opportunity in the end.

United continued the second half as they did the first in a blistering tempo, Amass and Ashton Missin linked up down the left wing with Amass crossing into the box but Wheatley couldn’t apply the finish to the delightful move.

Ruben Curley then made it four in the 50th minute with an unbelievable goal. Initially shaping up to take a shot, the midfielder skipped past the defender before cutting inside another and curling inside the back post.

Missin looked to get in on the action and cap his impressive performance off with a goal but the 17 year old was denied by a top save.

Late in the match, Missin’s hard work paid off when he won possession and then burst into the box to supple Lacey for an easy tap in.

Shea Lacey's second of the day but that is all on Ashton Missin, such hard work and dangerously direct on the ball.

An all-round dominating performance from United’s u18s ended in a 5-1 victory with almost too many stand-out performances to single out. The win sees United remain on top of the league and unbeaten in five.

United: Harrison, McAllister, Nolan, Jackson, Amass (Kukonki 77), Devaney, Curley, Lacey, Fitzgerald (Baumann 71), Missin, Wheatley (Musa 63)

Unused subs: Myles, Munro