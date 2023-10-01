Antony accuser Gabriela Cavallin releases statement in response to player’s Manchester United return

It seems obvious to us that fallacies would be created with the intention that the team [brought] him back to training.”

The press release is intended to tackle the school of thought that Antony returning to the club means his name has been cleared.

The Brazilian forward had taken a leave of absence from the club when these allegations picked up pace to “address” them.

He consequently gave an interview back in his homeland stressing his innocence and releasing what he claimed was the full story of the WhatsApp messages.

He then returned to Manchester United after a 19-day absence and is expected to play a part in United’s Champions League game against Galatasaray.

However, the case against him is still ongoing.

The investigation will now be conducted by the Manchester Police instead of the Brazilian one as Cavallin had subsequently made the complaint in Manchester as well.

It is notable that out of multiple accusers against Antony, one charge has already been withdrawn.

Cavallin seems intent on her allegations though and United will be keenly following any and all developments in this case involving one of their most valuable assets.

