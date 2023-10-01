Brandon Williams scores brilliant diving header on loan at Ipswich Town



Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams scored a brilliant 87th minute header to earn Ipswich Town a point against Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Williams, a left back by trade, scored the diving header from the inside right position after the Tractor Boys looked set to lose their first game of the season.

It is ironic that a United left back is the hero of the weekend when the Red Devils themselves have no recognised senior players available in the position.

Williams was loaned to Ipswich just hours before news broke that Luke Shaw had suffered an inury that would keep him out of action until November.

Tyrell Malacia, Shaw’s normal backup, was already injured.

United then loaned a left back themselves, Sergio Reguilon of Spurs, before letting starlet Alvaro Fernandez also leave on loan, to Granada.

Reguilon is now himself injured.

Livewire Williams was also one of the East Anglian side’s heroes in midweek when they dumped Premier League side Wolves out of the Carabao Cup in a dramatic 3-2 win.

They now have a home draw against Fulham in the next round.

Former United coach Kieran McKenna has transformed Ipswich since his arrival in December 2021.

He won seven of his first 10 matches in charge to secure their safety in that first half season.

2022/23 saw them win automatic promotion to the Championship, where they have got off to a flyer. They currently lie second behind Leicester City.