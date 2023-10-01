Galatasaray star man, Hakim Ziyech, may miss Manchester United clash



Manchester United may be handed a boost this week ahead of their Champions League clash with Turkish giants, Galatasaray, as their opponents’ top star, Hakim Ziyech, is struggling to be fit enough to play.

The Turkish giants will be visiting Old Trafford on Tuesday but are “sweating over the fitness” of the former Chelsea man.

The Moroccan star suffered a minor injury in training ahead of Galatasary’s clash with Istanbulspor.

He has now been omitted from manager Okan Buruk’s squad for this weekend’s match with MKE Ankaragucu.

According to Buruk, however, as Sport Witness reports, he has been excluded in the hopes that he could be available against United.

United, for their part, commenced their Champions League campaign with a difficult tie away to Bayern Munich, which ended in a 4 – 3 defeat for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag and his side will be desperate for a win to prevent their season from going off the rails.

With a mid-week victory over Crystal Palace upturned when the Eagles visited Old Trafford on Saturday, any result short of all three points on Tuesday will likely be viewed as unacceptable.

Anything less will also place them in a very precarious position in the group, with the return leg in Turkey always a difficult trip in a hostile environment.

Ten Hag will therefore be relieved if the Galatasary side he faces at Old Trafford on Tuesday is missing its best player.

United too have injury troubles of their own, as it has emerged that loan signing, Sergio Reguilon will now be unavailable till after the October international break.

With all of United’s first team left backs now injured, Sofyan Amrabat has been deployed to left back where he will hope to avoid facing fellow Moroccan, Ziyech.

