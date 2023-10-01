Juventus looking at Victor Lindelof, whose contract ends in 2024



Manchester United suffered their second consecutive home defeat in the Premier League, this time to Crystal Palace and this is United’s worst start since the current iteration of the league began.

The pressure on manager Erik ten Hag is being ramped up by the British media and injuries to so many players at the back and poor form is not helping matters.

The defence has seen almost all of the manager’s preferred choices suffer long-term injuries with the most recent news of yet another surgery for Lisandro Martinez quite a big blow for the Dutchman.

Lindelof is once again regressing this season

Last season, when both Martinez and Raphael Varane were injured, Victor Lindelof stepped up admirably but this season he is already showing why he has been the subject of criticism in the past.

While technically good, the Swede struggles with the physical aspect of defending and he was bullied off the ball by Eagles forward Jean-Philippe Mateta on Saturday.

The 29-year-old’s United deal ends in 2024 with the Red Devils having the option to trigger a one-year extension in a bid to protect his value.

There have been talks of extending his deal in the past but his most recent performances have been far from good and Ten Hag still is not fully convinced.

There have already been reports of the club eyeing another centre-back either in January or next summer and that could see United move on certain defenders.

The former Benfica star was the subject of plenty of interest last summer and now as per Fichajes, Juventus are eyeing a move for the United man.

“Juventus is targeting Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf, whose contract with Manchester United will come to an end in the summer of 2024. He appears to be contemplating his future in search of staying at the highest competitive level.

Juventus are looking at Lindelof

“Ten Hag has asked the Manchester United board to incorporate a new central defender in the coming markets, which could open the door for Lindelöf to leave the English club.

“Lindelöf’s arrival would significantly bolster the team’s defensive depth, providing a solid rotation alongside players such as Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani, and Bremer.”

He had arrived for €35 million in 2017 under Jose Mourinho and his current market value stands at €18 million as per Transfermarkt.

Harry Maguire is expected to be moved on next and Lindelof still has a chance to cement his long-term stay at the club if he performs to his potential during this difficult period.

