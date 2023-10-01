Lisandro Martinez to undergo another surgery on previously repaired metatarsal fracture



The bad news keeps coming for Manchester United after the shock home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Daily Mail reports that defender Lisandro Martinez will undergo further surgery on his previously fractured metatarsal in his right foot.

The surgery is expected to take place on Monday and it is estimated that it will keep him out of action for a minimum of three months.

The Peoples Person reported that another surgery could be in the offing for him and now the same has been confirmed by The Daily Mail.

Martinez returned from a fractured metatarsal in the pre-season and had started well before coming off against Arsenal due to pain in the same foot.

He then proceeded to play the next two games by taking painkillers before further diagnosis revealed a flare-up of the same issue in the metatarsal.

Martinez didn’t look his usual combative self when he was playing through injury so the decision has been taken for him to bide his time, get the surgery done and cure the issue once and for all.

Manager Erik ten Hag struck a sombre tone when he addressed the issue in the buildup to the game against Palace.

“We did a proper diagnosis, in Argentina as well, but now it came out that there was a problem. That’s very sad, for him and the team, because he was not 100 per cent fit,” he said.

The surgery is expected to rule him out till January at the very least and adds to the headache of the manager.

United’s defence has been decimated by injuries, with only Diogo Dalot remaining as the specialist fullback in the squad at this time.

In the middle of defence, Raphael Varane is an injury concern whenever he is overworked, while Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Jonny Evans have glaring weaknesses which prevent them from being a go-to option for the manager.

United will be anxiously waiting for Martinez’s return and the news of a successful surgery will arguably be celebrated with much joy, such is the importance of the Argentinian to this United squad.

