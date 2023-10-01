Lucia Garcia a little too honest in post-match interview as BBC apologises

Manchester United’s Lucia Garcia put in a fantastic performance against Aston Villa and earned the player of the match award.

United went behind in the 76th minute through Rachel Daly, following Villa going down to ten players when Kirsty Hanson was sent off for a high boot.

United instantly responded with an equaliser from Garcia just three minutes later.

Just as it looked like the game would finish in a draw, substitute Rachel Williams scored a 92nd minute winner for the Reds, and there was hysteria amongst the travelling United fans.

Garcia worked hard, in and out of possession for the Reds and was rewarded with that goal which brought United level.

However, despite her memorable performance, it was her post match comments that have got the fans talking.

Talking to the BBC after the game she blurted into the microphone: “I’m so f—ing tired.”

She continued: “It was a tough, tough match, we fought and we must rest for Friday when we have a match so we need to be ready.”

Before journalist, Jo Currie could ask anything further, the Spanish forward apologised, saying: “Apologies for any slip of the language there.”

Alex Scott, Fara Williams and Ellen White could then be seen laughing under their umbrellas as they stood pitch-side at Villa Park.

Fans took to social media as they hailed Garcia a legend whilst others likened the moment to Mary Earps outburst after saving that penalty in the World Cup final.

It was just one of many talking points following the game which opened the WSL season in style, showcasing everything that women’s football can be.