Manchester United need to go all-in for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite



Manchester United failed to strengthen their middle of defence outside of a free agent signing in Jonny Evans and that decision is costing them now.

However, even their future plans to reinforce that area have reportedly hit a snag.

The Peoples Person earlier reported that Everton are readying a new contract for United target Jarrad Branthwaite to reward him for his breakout performances this season.

The 6’5″ defensive prodigy, who spent the last season on loan in Eredivisie at PSG Eindhoven, returned to Everton this summer.

He has since become a crucial part of Sean Dyche’s Everton defence.

Branthwaite has made five appearances for the Toffees, playing 71% of all available minutes.

He has impressed with his traditional defensive skills while adding the ball-playing nous necessary to succeed at the top level.

United’s interest in the player is not new and there have been previous links to the Carlisle-born centre-back which didn’t lead anywhere.

Even after his departure from PSV, the Dutch side were interested in making the move permanent but their advances were rebuffed by Everton.

United have been lurking in the background as his contract expires in 2025.

However, they need to go all-in for Branthwaite while he is still on his current contract. Here’s why-

The full package

Branthwaite’s footballing education has been the most holistic a defensive prospect can hope for. He is an archetypal English centre-back from the yesteryears with his 6’5″ frame which makes him a menace in the air.

He relishes the old-school style of defending and lives for the challenge of keeping the ball out of the net.

It is a huge testament to his abilities that at just 21, he has managed to win over the trust of Sean Dyche, one of the Premier League’s most defensively solid managers.

The other facet of skills, the ball-playing part, was taken care of by his loan spell last year.

Playing in a progressive PSV Eindhoven team, his buildup play came on leaps and bounds as he became a threat with the ball at his feet as well.

Although he is not a raking passer in the mould of Lisandro Martinez, the pace at which he has learned this facet of the game promises world-class potential in the future.

United could do with a player like him, especially at this juncture.

There is an asterisk attached to every United centre-back. Raphael Varane’s load needs to be managed carefully, Lisandro Martinez hasn’t looked fit since the foot injury last year, Harry Maguire always has one foot out of the exit door, Victor Lindelof’s physicality has been in question since he arrived in England, and Jonny Evans is 35.

In such a scenario, Branthwaite provides the best of both worlds.

He is young enough to play an understudy to Varane and Co. while combining the physicality of Maguire with the ball-playing potential of Varane.

At 21, he will come to his peak at the time when Varane, Maguire, and Lindelof will be going out of theirs. He has also shown enough personality that he screams future captain material for whichever club he’s at.

Branthwaite is the kind of long-term signing smart clubs make all the time, plugging the gap before they are created. United need to strike while the iron is hot because once he signs a new contract, that bargain ship will sail.

