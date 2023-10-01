Marcus Rashford’s “increasingly despondent” demeanour worrying Man United coaches



Marcus Rashford is concerning Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, according to a new report.

After a fantastic 2022/23 in which he scored 30 goals, Rashford is struggling for form this season and has netted only once in eight outings.

And with the United team around him also struggling to click into gear, The Mirror’s David McDonnell says that Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff have concerns over the “mental fragility” of some of the United team, with the England man in particular being criticised for his “body language.”

“[S]ince signing that new long-term deal worth around £400,000-a-week, Rashford has lost his cutting edge, while his poor decision-making and lack of industry is starting to frustrate fans,” McDonnell says.

“Sources close to the United dressing-room have admitted there is concern at Rashford’s body language during games, with the England star cutting an increasingly despondent figure.

“Those close to Ten Hag have also suggested he is worried by the mental fragility of some of his players and their ability to handle adversity, particularly when things go wrong on the pitch.”

Although hearsay, these claims about the 25 year old speak directly to an analysis published by The Peoples Person earlier today.

This noted that Rashford’s goalscoring record in matches where United don’t win is a miserable 5 in 43 games across the previous four seasons.

There is increasing concern that Rashford does not cope well under difficult circumstances.

By coincidence or not, Rashford did not feature in United’s only convincing win this season, Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

This is not to say that the team is better without the exceptionally gifted star.

However, it may be that when United are short of confidence, Ten Hag might start to consider playing the seemingly fearless Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing, with Rashford potentially coming on as a super sub if needed. Only the manager can make that call and know what the psychological effect it might have on the Wythenshawe man.

McDonnell’s report also suggests there are other players to whom this concern about “mental fragility” applies, but no names beside that of Rashford are disclosed in the piece in this context, although Casemiro is described as looking “leggy”.