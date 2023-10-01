Rachel Riley send out sarcastic tweet after Manchester United’s home loss to Crystal Palace

Manchester United suffered a shock home loss to Crystal Palace yesterday (Saturday), to continue Erik ten Hag side’s poor start to the new campaign.

Joachim Andersen’s excellent volleyed finish midway through the first half was enough to win the game for the visitors who were rarely troubled by United’s toothless display.

The defeat means United have lost four of their opening seven fixtures in the league and are facing an uphill battle to save their season.

Fans were left frustrated at the result with a chorus of boos greeting the full-time whistle at Old Trafford.

The performance prompted celebrity fan Rachel Riley to offer some words of solace to United fans, albeit with more than a hint of sarcasm.

Riley took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the current state of affairs at Old Trafford.

I don’t know why United fans are so down right now. No-one’s in prison and we should definitely stay up this season 🤞 — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) September 30, 2023

“I don’t know why United fans are so down right now. No-one’s in prison and we should definitely stay up this season,” she wrote.

The prison reference is in no doubt aimed toward the ongoing situation regarding Brazilian winger Antony and previously Mason Greenwood who have both faced investigation surrounding domestic abuse.

As reported by The People Person, Riley was heavily critical of United’s handling of the Greenwood saga claiming the club’s actions were a “slap in the face” to domestic abuse victims.

Antony is incidentally back in training with his teammates after collaborating with the police investigation into the accusations levelled at him.

United’s form on the pitch is certainly providing cause for concern with the stuttering start leaving them halfway down the table and watching rivals pull away, even at this early stage.

Riley is confident of avoiding relegation but a repeat of last year’s solid third place finish looks a million miles away, at present.

Ten Hag will be demanding a reaction on Tuesday night as United entertain Galatasaray, in a must-win Champions League group game.