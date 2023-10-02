A different angle on Marcus Rashford’s wastefulness



A fan stationed in the East Stand at Old Trafford captured a unique angle of Marcus Rashford’s abysmal performance on Saturday.

Manchester United limped to an embarrassing 0-1 defeat against Crystal Palace as Erik ten Hag became the first manager to endure four defeats in the opening seven league games in the club’s history.

Rashford was a stand out performer amidst a sea of negativity; in the sense he was the absolute worst of a bad bunch. He was the lowest rated player on the pitch in The Peoples Person post-game review, for good reason.

The left-wing at Old Trafford became the the place attacks went to die on Saturday. Rashford was dispossessed 18 times (according to SofaScore) before being substituted in the 77th minute, despite United’s desperation for a goal.

While the inept nature of the English forward’s performance was apparent from the usual TV camera angle, the footage provided by a fan on Twitter offered an even more illuminating perspective.

He’s even worse from this point of view… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ly89vGtnwb — Martien 🇳🇱 (@MartienBall) October 1, 2023

Rashford gives away the ball eight times in the video, despite being afforded ample space and opportunity to attack the Crystal Palace fullback as he pleases.

The elevated and central angle captures just how poor the decisions Rashford was making were. Blindly running down alleys of no hope, with poor dribbling and zero awareness of his team mates.

It was a style of performance you might expect from an overzealous youngster; not a seasoned veteran.

Joel Ward is the type of fullback Rashford should be chomping at the bit to play against. Instead, Ward was afforded one of the easier weekends of work he’s been subject to this season.

It is damning footage.

Yet it’s also an angle which offers a context which, partially, explains Rashford’s poor start to the year, following his electric performance last season.

There is not a single overlapping run on Rashford’s left-hand side in that video. Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are constant options for Rashford to utilise inside, but there is zero threat being posed down the outside.

Without the prospect of an overlapping fullback to combine with, Rashford appears blunted. There is no one at Old Trafford who has missed Luke Shaw more than his English compatriot.

The absence of Tyrell Malacia, and the injury to the recently acquired Sergio Reguilon, has further compounded this issue.

Amrabat was impressive midweek against Crystal Palace but struggled on the weekend. His tendency to invert from the fullback position buttresses the midfield, but does little to help United’s most potent attacker.

Ten Hag must recognise this issue and act accordingly. Amrabat should be stationed at right-back when Reguilon returns, to enable him to invert to support Casemiro, and for the Spanish left-back to bomb forward to help unlock Rashford.

If this change isn’t made, expect more highlight reels like the one above.

