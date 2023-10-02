Benfica’s asking price for Manchester United target António Silva revealed



Manchester United have suffered their worst start in Premier League history and also suffered an opening night defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

They have conceded 15 goals in nine games and manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure to change the trajectory of his team’s season.

The defence has been marred by injury with all first-choice defenders suffering long-term injuries at some point with Lisandro Martinez the latest to be sidelined.

United like António Silva but Benfica’s demands could scupper deal

Raphael Varane remains injury-prone while Harry Maguire is not a part of the manager’s long-term plans, hence the club’s wish to strengthen during the previous summer transfer window.

However, due to the club’s inability to move on the former skipper, United ended up missing out on the likes of Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo.

It is clear to see that improvements need to be made at the back and the name of Benfica’s Antonio Silva has been doing the rounds a lot lately.

Fabrizio Romano suggested his name recently while The Peoples Person has reported that United have been scouting the 19-year-old at regular intervals.

Fichajes have claimed that while United are certainly interested, the possible asking price could prove to be too high especially if the Glazers remain at the club.

Real Madrid also monitoring António Silva

“Manchester United have set their sights on talented Benfica defender António Silva in a bid to strengthen their defensive line. However, the main obstacle in the possible arrival of the young defender to Old Trafford is his high asking price.

“Benfica are not willing to let him leave at any price and have set an exit figure of €100 million, which poses a serious dilemma for Manchester United.”

United are not the only ones after Silva with Record (via Sport Witness) relaying the information that Real Madrid are also in the race for the highly-rated centre-back.

The Portuguese international would certainly be United’s long-term defensive general but whether the club will outbid Los Blancos is a major doubt.

