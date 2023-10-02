Confirmed: Hakim Ziyech not part of Galatasaray squad to face Manchester United



Hakim Ziyech will not be part of Galatasaray’s matchday squad to face Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

This is because Ziyech is still recovering from an injury sustained on the 23rd of September.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that there were doubts the Moroccan would be fit for the crucial tie against United at Old Trafford.

It was relayed that the Turkish giants were “sweating over the fitness” of their star winger.

In an update provided by Asist Analiz via SportWitness, it has been confirmed that Ziyech will miss the trip to the Theatre of Dreams.

He has been training alone, separately from his teammates, and was the last major doubt before the team departed Turkey for England.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk will have to pick his attackers from a pool consisting of forwards like Cedric Bakambu, Mauro Icardi and Wilfried Zaha.

That Ziyech will not be able to line up against the Red Devils will come as no small relief for Erik ten Hag, who is extremely familiar with the 30-year-old’s threat and dangerous abilities, especially with his left foot.

The two of course worked successfully together at Ajax before Ziyech left for Chelsea.

It did not particularly work out for him at Stamford Bridge and this summer, he sealed a switch to Rams Park.

Before sustaining the injury, Ziyech made three appearances for Galatasaray this season and managed a goal and as many assists.

United are of course also dealing with injuries to a number of key players. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sergio Reguilon are some of the high-profile stars not available to Ten Hag for selection.

