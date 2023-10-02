Erik ten Hag explains reasons for Altay Bayindir’s delayed debut for Manchester United



Erik ten Hag has suggested that the need to get Altay Bayindir accustomed to Premier League football is the reason why he has not yet featured for Manchester United this season.

United are aiming to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they host Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ten Hag’s men were beaten by Bayern Munich in their opening Group A fixture. They are currently bottom of the group.

Bayindir is yet to make his debut for United. He was one of the players signed late in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper is undoubtedly familiar with Galatasaray, owing to his time in the Super Lig with Fenerbahce.

Bayindir was expected to start for his new side last week against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, but Onana surprisingly started between the sticks.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters during his pre-match presser and revealed why the Turkey international has had to wait a bit longer to make his bow in front of the United faithful.

“You will see [if Bayindir gets a chance to play soon], but we chose against Crystal Palace in the League Cup to play Andre because both came new in and both have to adapt to the English standard.”

“So that’s why we preferred Andre to play in that game.”

“It’s important for him to use every game in this moment, but yeah, we also have to progress Altay, that’s clear.”

Ten Hag explained that the 25-year-old had impressed during training and showed significant improvement and progress.

The United boss expressed his faith once more in Bayindir and in his ability to make positive contributions to the team this season.

