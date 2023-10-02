Manchester United promote three youngsters to first-team training on eve of Galatasaray game



After a chastening defeat at home to Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag has looked to shake up the training dynamics at Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News reports that three youngsters have been promoted to first-team training in the lead-up to the Champions League game against Galatasaray.

Ethan Williams, Willy Kambwala, and James Scanlon are the three players who played with the “big boys” in training.

None of the players who started against Crystal Palace featured here as Ten Hag and staff look to monitor their workload with an intense stretch of games on the horizon, including the international break.

Another notable name who returned to training was Antony, whose 19-day leave of absence ended recently.

He is expected to play a part in that game.

As for the youngsters, that is the validation of their efforts in youth football.

Ethan Williams has become a permanent part of the U21s despite being just 17, also putting in some impressive performances at that level.

Willy Kambwala is another name who is trying to make good on his vast potential after a dull time lost through injury worries.

James Scanlon is a 17-year-old attacking midfield prospect who has risen through the ranks rapidly, starting with U18s, and already making appearances for the U21s.

Although it is unlikely that any of them will be handed their first-team debuts in a must-win game against Galatasaray, letting the youngsters feel close to the first team is a surefire way of egging them on to reach that level.

United fans will be hoping that in a few years’ time, these three will be the members that the then-United academy players are training with.

