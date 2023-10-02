Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez undergoes successful surgery



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has successfully undergone his surgery.

The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed that the defender was set to undergo an operation on a metatarsal fracture suffered last season.

The problem started when he picked up the injury during United’s Europa League game against Sevilla at Old Trafford.

It was after Martinez and his centre-back partner Raphael Varane came off that the Red Devils crumbled and allowed the Spanish giants to recover from two goals down very late into the game.

Martinez returned during pre-season.

However, it seems like the issue was aggravated as the World Cup winner didn’t really look like himself when the Premier League campaign started.

It was later revealed that he had been playing while not completely fit and required the assistance of painkillers to be able to get through matches.

During his presser ahead of the Galatasaray game on Tuesday, Ten Hag confirmed that Martinez was set to undergo surgery.

The Dutchman said, “I can confirm, yeah. Licha Martinez will undergo surgery and the team news is Antony can probably return.”

According to the reliable Gaston Edul, everything went successfully and the 25-year-old has started his recovery journey.

Martinez is expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

As per Edul, the United star is not expected to play for Argentina until the turn of the year.

Lisandro Martínez ya se volvió a operar. Salió bien. Ahora vuelve a recuperarse. No va a volver a jugar con la Selección Argentina este año. pic.twitter.com/nmde3H9G56 — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) October 2, 2023

At the moment, Ten Hag’s options at centre-back include Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Martinez’s prolonged lay-off adds to the team’s problems already brought about by a decimated defensive department caused by absences as a result of injuries to the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sergio Reguilon.

