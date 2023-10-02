Home » Old Trafford’s leaking roof underlines Glazer family negligence of Manchester United

by Conner Botterill
Manchester United suffered another defeat on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in what was a dire display, in front of home support.

The shock defeat came on a wet and windy day at Old Trafford and a chorus of boos greeted the full-time whistle.

Fans were left dismayed at the performance and some even fell victim of the current state of the decaying home ground.

The weather conditions meant the Old Trafford roof was called into action to shield supporters from a soaking.

However, given the poor health of the Theatre of Dreams, some fans were drenched by the end of the full-time whistle, capping a miserable afternoon all-round.

The viral clip of the leaking roof led to football finance expert Kieran Maguire offering some figures on the Glazer family’s investment into their home stadium.

Unsurprisingly, the numbers make for grim reading for the American owners, who have spent just £98 million on infrastructure between 2010-2021.

This leaves United half way down the list of investment to the ground compared to the rest of the selected Premier League clubs.

Tottenham’s impressive new stadium catapults them to the top if the list with £1,525 million plunged into the state of the art arena.

What’s more disappointing for United fans is that Bighton, Brentford and now Championship side Leicester City, have all invested more into their homes.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal also sit above United on the list.

Consistent chants against the Glazers were the soundtrack to the game yet again on Saturday, with the fans’ consistent protests against the owners continuing.

However, since putting the club up for sale almost a year ago, there is still no concrete movement from the much-maligned owners, despite multiple round of public bids.

