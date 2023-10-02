Old Trafford’s leaking roof underlines Glazer family negligence of Manchester United

Manchester United suffered another defeat on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in what was a dire display, in front of home support.

The shock defeat came on a wet and windy day at Old Trafford and a chorus of boos greeted the full-time whistle.

Fans were left dismayed at the performance and some even fell victim of the current state of the decaying home ground.

The weather conditions meant the Old Trafford roof was called into action to shield supporters from a soaking.

However, given the poor health of the Theatre of Dreams, some fans were drenched by the end of the full-time whistle, capping a miserable afternoon all-round.

It was a wet one at Old Trafford today. The Glazers need to invest in fixing the roof of the stadium. 🌧 pic.twitter.com/5b2Ia6QUvo — Kyle Hall (@KyleHall1996) September 30, 2023

The viral clip of the leaking roof led to football finance expert Kieran Maguire offering some figures on the Glazer family’s investment into their home stadium.

Those Manchester United fans soaked at Old Trafford yesterday due to a leaky roof might wonder how much the Glazers have spent on infrastructure spend on the country's largest club stadium. The answer isn't good, although far more than Mike Ashley spent at Newcastle. #MUFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Ips98pddY7 — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) October 1, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the numbers make for grim reading for the American owners, who have spent just £98 million on infrastructure between 2010-2021.

This leaves United half way down the list of investment to the ground compared to the rest of the selected Premier League clubs.

Tottenham’s impressive new stadium catapults them to the top if the list with £1,525 million plunged into the state of the art arena.

What’s more disappointing for United fans is that Bighton, Brentford and now Championship side Leicester City, have all invested more into their homes.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal also sit above United on the list.

Consistent chants against the Glazers were the soundtrack to the game yet again on Saturday, with the fans’ consistent protests against the owners continuing.

However, since putting the club up for sale almost a year ago, there is still no concrete movement from the much-maligned owners, despite multiple round of public bids.