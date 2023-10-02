Predicted Man United XI vs Galatasaray: Alejandro Garnacho and Antony to start



Manchester United could welcome Antony back for their crucial Champions League Group A tie with Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Antony has been granted leave to resolve a personal issue but has returned to training with the team and, if fit enough, will almost certainly replace Facundo Pellistri on the right wing, who has produced very little in his recent run of matches.

On the opposite flank there could also be a surprise.

Marcus Rashford has been in poor form and was substituted in United’s miserable 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Alejandro Garnacho looked far more positive and lively when he came on and so although it would be a big call, nobody would blame Ten Hag for giving the Argentinian a start against the Turkish side.

Rasmus Hojlund will probably start again in the centre forward position although Anthony Martial’s cameos off the bench have been good and he scored an excellent goal in midweek.

In defence, unless Sergio Reguilon makes an earlier return than expected, United are still without a purpose-built left back and so Sofyan Amrabat is likely to continue in that role.

This means that Mason Mount, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will once again be the midfield three despite having produced few opportunities on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lisandro Martinez looks like he will need a second surgery on his foot injury and could be out until the new year. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all also far from a return.

Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof will therefore probably start at centre back with Diogo Dalot at right back.

Andre Onana will, of course, be in goal.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted Xi for Tuesday’s 8pm kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams: